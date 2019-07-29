Kamene Explains Why She Does Not Respect Singer Willy Paul

Media personality Kamene Goro dislikes singer, Willy Paul. This she revealed on Xtian Dela’s vlog.

According to Kamene who left NRG Radio in June, her first meeting with the Shado Mado crooner did not go as was planned.

During a “Marry, Kill, F***” game, Xtian placed three options before the former radio host who without flinching said she would kill Willy Paul.

The other options were Joe Muchiri and Jaymo Ule Msee.

Explaining her decision, Kamene said, “Do you know I have a major problem with him and I know people really wonder why I disrespect him? My first encounter with him was terrible, he was very disrespectful and that’s why I’m like you guys I have no respect for that guy anymore.”

A few weeks ago, she had a run in with socialite cum businesswoman Huddah Monroe after she accused her of prostituting.

“A girl with standard three English, has an apartment in Kileleshwa… what are you selling apart from k*****? What do you think she is, a lawyer?” she posed.

Not taking the jibe lying down, the Huddah Cosmetics chief executive hit back via Instagram.

“Only a b**** unsure of her position tries to prove herself. What is understood, doesn’t need to be explained. I am never oblivious to the reality of anything in life. Playing cool doesn’t mean playing a fool. It just means I am in control of the situation. Remember a queen never comes off her throne to address a peasant,” she wrote.

