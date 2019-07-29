Governor Joyce Laboso Placed On Bed Rest With Limited Visitation

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has been placed on full time bed rest by her doctors.

The governor will be closely monitored by her doctors who also recommended limited visitation.

“The office of the governor would like to assure the residents of Bomet and the general public that Bomet Governor Her Excellency Dr Joyce Laboso is recuperating well and still under observation.

The governor’s doctors have recommended her enough rest for speedy recovery and advise on limited visitation,” director of communications Ezra Kirui said in a statement.

Laboso had been admitted at the North Wing ward at the Nairobi Hospital for the past few days after jetting in from India, The Star reported.

“The governor arrived in the country this morning , and would be continuing with treatment. She needs our prayers and support,” said Dr Hillary Barchok, the deputy governor.

Dr Barchok has been in charge of the county affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Ms Evalyne Rono.

The former lawmaker left the country on May 29 for London where she received medical attention before leaving for India for further treatment.

The family has failed to disclose her ailment but it has been said that she has been battling cancer.

Among those who visited the governor at the London hospital were ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.