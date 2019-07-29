Gor Mahia Coach Promises To Return As He Leaves To Attend To Family Issues

Gor Mahia coach Hasan Oktay has been granted leave and will travel back to the UK on Tuesday to attend to family matters.

“Our Head Coach Hassan Oktay has been granted leave by the club to attend to family matters at home. He will be flying out tomorrow and will join the team once he’s back,” a club statement reads.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu this evening, the Turkish Cypriot, assured he will return after seven or so days.

Oktay, who won the Kenyan Premier League and reached the CAF Confederation Cup quarters on his debut season, added that he is not focused currently and needs to put a few things in order first.

“The truth is I’m not physiologically stable,” he admitted.

His departure, he reitereted is not a setback as the team remains in the able hands of his assistant Patrick Odhiambo.

“We have a stronger squad than last season. The players are very fit. This team can reach the Champions League semis even without me,” said Oktay.

Gor Mahia commence their CAF Champions League campaign at the preliminaries with a two legged encounter against Black Eagles of Burundi beginning Sunday, 11 August 2019 in Bujumbura.

