CHAN2020Q – Harambee Stars Hold Tanzania In Dar, Look To Finish Business In Nairobi

Harambee Stars held Tanzania to barren draw in the first leg encounter of the 2020 CHAN qualifier match played on Sunday in Dar Es Salaam.
FT
Tanzania 0 🇹🇿 vs 0 🇰🇪 Kenya
🏆 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) Qualifier
Let's meet on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Kasarani for the return match#HarambeeStars#BetinNaStars#WeAreKenya
— Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) July 28, 2019
Kenya will stage the second leg on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium with the aggregate winner booking a date with Sudan in final phase of the qualifiers.
Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) is played strictly by home-based professionals.
Read: AFCON 2019 – Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez Guides Algeria Past Kenya
The next edition of the continental showpiece will take place in Cameroon next year.
Kenya like Tanzania have never qualified for the biennial tournament which is entering the sixth edition.
Loading…
Comments
0 comments