Ghanaian Striker Francis Afriyie Arrives To Complete Gor Mahia Move

francis afriyie
Gor Mahia new signing Frincis Afriyie arrived in the country on Monday morning, Kahawa Tungu can confirm.

The Ghanaian was picked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by one of K’Ogalo’s security personnel.

Afriyie, 24, penned a two-year-deal to join the record 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions ahead of a busy season starting in August.

francis afriyie
Ghanaian Francis Afriyie Jets Into The Country. [Courtesy]
The former Murciélagos FC (Mexico) and Bechem United (Ghana) marksman has already been registered for both domestic and international competitions.

Apart from defending their KPL crown, Gor Mahia will also be representing Kenya in the African Champions League.

They will face Black Eagles of Burundi on Sunday, 11 August 2019 in the preliminary round, first leg match, of the continental championship.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

