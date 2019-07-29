FKF Slashes Ticket Prices For Kenya Vs Tanzania Return Match

Football Kenya Federation has moved to subsidize ticket prices for Sunday’s Africa Nations Championships Qualifier against Tanzania.
Fans will now gain all-round access to the stadium for only Ksh100, with the match set to kick off at 4 pm at the MISC Kasarani.
Kenya held the Taifa Stars to a barren draw in Dar es Salaam, and there now is all to play for in the second leg.
Read: Kenya Morans Settle For Silver After Losing To DR Congo in The AfroCan Championship
The winner on aggregate will face off with Sudan in the second and final qualifying round.
The team is in the meantime set to jet back on Monday at 1 pm and will head straight back to camp ahead of Sunday’s match.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments