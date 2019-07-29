Gospel Artist Esther Wahome’s Father Succumbs To Cancer

William Wahome Gikonyo, the father to Gospel artist Esther Wahome has succumbed to cancer.
Mr Wahome passed on yesterday Saturday, July 27, after a long battle with cancer, according to the songtress who posted on Facebook.
The singer and evangelist said that Mr Wahome had been battling cancer since the beginning of this year.
“Yesterday, July 27, you were transferred to heaven immediately after I talked to you and held you for the last time and you handed over a different mantle to me. Though I know you are in heaven, the physical and emotional pain is too much,” Ms Wahome wrote.
“Even as you battled cancer this year (2019), I never heard you complain, all you said is God is a great and good.”
According to Ms Wahome, her father was a great revivalist and evangelist, and was her spiritual mentor and the greatest fan of her music.
