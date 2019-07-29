Fake News! DP Ruto Dismisses Reports Of President Kenyatta Snubbing Him At JKIA

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta snubbed him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday evening.

In a captioned tweet of today’s Standard newspaper, Ruto said that he did not even get near JKIA on Saturday.

He alleged that the story was choreographed by his political enemies and owners of the media house, insinuating Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. The Standard newspaper is owned by the Moi family.

“I was nowhere near JKIA. I am NOT surprised that some media houses & their owners are this desperate. Tuwasamehe tu!!.” tweeted Ruto.

I was nowhere near JKIA. I am NOT surprised that some media houses & their owners are this desperate. Tuwasamehe tu!! pic.twitter.com/vVjlLnCCd6 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 28, 2019

According to the paper, President Kenyatta arrived at JKIA at 4pm on Saturday from Zambia, and breached protocol by going straight to the international passenger terminals avoiding meeting with Ruto who was waiting at the presidential pavilion with Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.

“Dr Ruto, who was waiting at the Pavilion, immediately left for the city centre, after he was informed that the president had already disembarked from the plane and was inside the airport in a series of events that officials tried to dismiss as a ‘small deviation from the usual protocol,” reports the Standard.

According to sources who spoke to the paper, President Kenyatta was avoiding being seen with governor Waititu who was wanted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over graft.

It is also reported that the President had been angered by utterances by Ruto allies who spoke in Laikipia, directly attacking him and the war on corruption.

“Today, we are looking for enough evidence on Arror and Kimwarer dams without which we are not going to accept the charges against Mr Rotich. We know there are 28 people who are being coerced to testify against him,” said Laikipia Woman Representative Kate Waruguru who spoke before DP Ruto.

Other Ruto-allied politicians who have taken a jibe at President Kenyatta include Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who said that he had a problem.

Others include Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and Kikuyu’s Kimani Ichungwa who are said to have angered the President over the 2022 rhetoric and anti-graft fight utterances.

“And after almost 30 minutes at the airport, the president left for State House in what observers said helped avoid an uncomfortable meeting with his deputy,” added the paper.

