Diamond Explains How He Makes Long Distance Relationship With Tanasha Work

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is completely in love with his soon to be baby mama and Kenya’s own Tanasha Donna.

The couple is in a long distance relationship but are making it work even with their busy schedules.

According to screenshots as shared by Diamond, the lovebirds keep in touch with rather lengthy phone conversations.

“Coz we can’t get enough of each other,” the Kanyaga crooner captioned the screenshot of the 1 hour 23 minute WhatsApp call with his “lovely wife”.

Word on social media has it that the two intend to move in together before the arrival of their son.

Tanasha is at least 7 months pregnant and only showed off her bulging baby bump on her birthday at the Great Gatsby.

“There is no need of hiding it anymore, she is now seven months pregnant and in two months our family will be bigger,” said Diamond.

This will be Tanasha’s first child and the Tanzanian singer’s fourth.

