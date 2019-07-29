Court Orders Arrest Of CMC di Ravenna CEO For Failing To Appear Before Court In Dam Scandal Case

The High Court has issued a warrant of arrest against Italian Paolo Porcelli in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

Issuing the warrant, Magistrate Douglas Ogoti agreed DPP Nordin Haji’s request to have the director arrested for failing to appear in court for the second time.

Porcelli is the CEO of CMC di Ravenna, which was allegedly contracted to construct the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Read:

In his submission, Special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib stated that Porcelli should be declared a fugitive.

Porcelli’s lawyer, Ken Anami, presented an application to the court on why his client was not in court, he further asked the court to hear the application by his client.

However, the prosecution opposed the bid by the lawyer, who wanted to take the plea on behalf of the two Italian companies CMC di Ravenna Kenya and Italy implicated in the scandal.

Prosecutor Taib told the court that he needed a resolution to be presented in court indicating that the companies had instructed lawyer Anami to take plea on their behalf.

Read also:

The court entered a plea of not guilty against one of the companies. The High Court will determine whether it is right or wrong for the lawyer to take pleas for the companies since concerns were raised on whether he was truly sent by the Italians.

In the case, former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop was charged in court over the Sh63 billion dams scandal.

Kimosop alongside other seven accused were charged with conspiracy to defraud.

They have also been charged with abuse of office and failing to follow procurement procedures.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu