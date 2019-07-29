Chief Among 26 Arrested In Shinyalu ‘Chicken Thief’ Attack – CS Matiang’i

The ministry of interior has been alarmed following a recent shocking incident in Shinyalu where a man was caught on camera savagely hacking a helpless man with a panga.

In a statement on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i condemned the incident.

He noted that 26 people including area acting chief have been arrested in connection to the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the man.

According to the CS, the chief was in very close proximity of the scene of crime and failed to take any administrative action.

On Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that police had arrested four people including Francis Muse Liseche alias Moi alias President who was captured on the viral video cutting the limbs of the man on allegations of stealing a chicken.

According to the CS, other suspects who are in custody include the owner of the crude weapon used in the murder, as well as individuals who stood by and watched the merciless act unfold without taking any action.

Seven suspects have already appeared before Kakamega High Court.

“It has now been established that through various acts of commission, omission and collusion, the incident was falsely reported to police as a case of mob injustice. However, shocking video footage that emerged over the weekend on social media, showed a helpless man being hacked to death as villagers around him watched, ” the statement read in part.

Matiang’i noted that the victim is yet to be identified. However, his fingerprints have been taken for forensic analysis and identification.

The CS has now ordered security personnel in the area to intensify ongoing operation to flush out notorious criminals behind related incidents in the area.

“We are gravely concerned with what seems to be a regular occurrence of violent crime with impunity in the aforementioned area. As such, I am informed and in concurrence with the IG’s directive, to have the operation to flush out criminals continue, until all those responsible for conducting, aiding or abetting these reprehensible acts face the full force of the law. It will no longer be business as usual in Khayega, ” Matiang’i stated.

He urged residents to follow the right procedure in dealing with suspected criminal acts in the future.

“We, therefore, urge residents not to take the law into their own hands but to report criminal activity of any shape or form to the nearest police station or post without fear of recrimination, as no one is above the law. Citizens stand reminded that only a court of law has the authority to adjudicate someone’s guilt or innocence, ” he added.

Kahawa Tungu couldn’t publish the shocking video due to tight editorial standards.

