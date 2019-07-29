Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso Dies At Nairobi Hospital

Bomet County Governor Joyce Laboso is dead.

Laboso died at Nairobi Hospital on Monday afternoon hours after her communication team revealed that the governor had been placed on full-time bed rest by her doctors.

In a statement on Monday morning, Bomet County Director of Communications Ezra Kirui noted that the governor was recuperating well.

“The office of the governor would like to assure the residents of Bomet and the general public that Bomet Governor Her Excellency Dr Joyce Laboso is recuperating well and still under observation.

The governor’s doctors have recommended her enough rest for speedy recovery and advise on limited visitation,” the statement read in part.

Her passing comes weeks after she jetted back into the country on July 14 from India where she was receiving treatment.

The county boss had also sought treatment at the United Kingdom.

Laboso who was born on November 25, 1960, died at the age of 58. She was serving her first term in office having floored seasoned politician Isaac Rutto in the 2017 General Election.

The late governor was first elected to Parliament to represent the Sotik Constituency in a by-election held on September 25, 2008. She succeeded her sister, Lorna Laboso, who died in a plane crash.

Prior to her election, Laboso worked as a lecturer in the Department of Language and Linguistics at Egerton University. She also served as a Commissioner of the National Commission on Gender and Development.

She is survived by a husband and three sons.

The late governor’s family has failed to make Laboso’s ailment public, but reports indicate that she has been battling cancer.

Her passing on comes barely a week after immediate Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday evening.

