Shinyalu Man Captured On Camera Cutting Another For Allegedly Stealing Chicken Arrested

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths have arrested Mr Francis Muse Liseche alias Moi alias President who was captured on a viral video savagely cutting a man on allegations of stealing a chicken.

Three other suspects have also been arrested including the owner of the alleged stolen chicken.

The incident took place at Shinyalu in Kakamega and the victim died from the brutal cutting.

“We urge members of the public NOT to take the law into their own hands,” tweeted the DCI.

The four suspects will be arraigned on Monday to face murder charges.

The police are still conducting further investigations on the matter.

In the video that Kahawa Tungu could not post online, the man is seen mercilessly cutting the legs of the alleged thief, with pleads for mercy falling on deaf ears.

