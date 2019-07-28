Remove Term Limit For Governors To Curb Corruption – David Murathe

Former Jubilee Vice-Chair David Murathe wants a change in constitution to remove term limits for governors in a bid to curb corruption.

Appearing on K24’s Punch Line with Ann Kiguta, Murathe said that most second-term governors are engaged in corruption since they have nothing to defend in the forthcoming elections.

“One of the things I have said is that we should remove term limits for governors. When a governor is on his/her second term, s/he doesn’t care about what happens,” said Murathe.

On Jubilee Party divisions, Murathe said that the President was focused on development and fight against corruption, while the DP Ruto-led wing was engaged in 2022 rhetoric.

Read: David Murathe Hires James Orengo In A Bid To Block DP Ruto’s 2022 Presidential Ambition

“I told Kenyans that in his last term, Uhuru would bring back order and fight corruption ruthlessly. These guys are not on a witch-hunt. We are not going on a mob lynch. We will let the agencies do their work. The President washed his hands politically from the prosecution. Kenyans have a lot of faith in the EACC and DPP,” said Murathe.

On matters corruption, Murathe opened the lid to Thwake dam scandal, squarely accusing Ruto of ‘ordering’ the award of the tender to the highest bidder.

“We are saying he influenced the notification of award of the Thwake Dam to a company who had bid Ksh3bn higher than the lowest evaluated company. And that actually occasioned the firing of the then Water PS,” he added.

He also said that Ruto’s alleged assassination plot was a fabrication to distract the war against corruption.

“This is my personal opinion. The assassination plot is a fabrication. Someone has been charged with uttering false statements. I suspect it has to do with the fight against corruption,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu