Ex Mother-In-Law Actress Olive Opens Up On Experience With Abusive Lover, Father [Video]

Former Mother-in-law actress Idah Alisha better known as Olive has opened up on going through domestic abuse.

In a video, she uploaded on her Youtube account on Friday titled Dating an Abuser, Olive narrated her ordeal growing with an abusive father.

According to Olive, her father was an alcoholic to a point that he could not function without drinking.

“I know all of you know me differently; from TV, Instagram, YouTube etc. My dad was abusive.

“I was like three or four years old and I witnessed my dad being abusive to my mum. I have a sister, Jackie, she is eight years older than me, and I know she probably witnessed this longer than I did, ” she said.

The actress, who resides in the US, revealed that at some point her mother walked out of the relationship when things didn’t change for the better.

“If my mum has done anything for us is the fact that she packed and left. I feel like that is the strongest thing my mother has ever done for us…

“We moved and we had a great life, my mum, God bless, did everything she had to do for us to have a great life and that’s why we are where we are,” said Olive.

Years later, the actress revealed that she met a man she loved so much. Unfortunately, things got ugly after the man became violent.

“I met this guy, he was a prince charming. If anyone had told me anything else about him, I would have told them off. I have told this story to a few people. My friends told me I was in a relationship with a narcissist, but, being in love, you don’t want to hear anything negative, ” she revealed.

She went on, “The first time he slapped me I was like, wait a minute, it must be this mouth, I must have said something reckless that made him angry. We make excuses, we are like he doesn’t hurt like that. He said sorry and we moved on.

“Of course, I didn’t tell anybody, and, me being in the limelight, of course, I wasn’t going to tell anybody. But that is the thing I am trying to talk about now.”

She noted that the man took control of her life including her finances.

The manipulative man could influence the kind of clothes she would wear whenever they were going out.

“I would wear a dress and he would be like where are you going dressed like that. If I sent my mother money he would be angry and that would be the cause of an argument which turned into violence,” Olive revealed.

The abuse led to her experiencing panic attacks. She later quit the relationship to embark on an exciting journey of self-love.

“I walked out like I was walking going to work and I never came back since.”

Olive urged women in abusive relationships never to be shy to walk away.

“People will talk regardless, the most important person is you, ” she added.

Here is the video:

