‘Nairobi Is Not Sodom And Gomorrah’, Sonko Tells Brothel Owners Over Luthuli Avenue ‘Complaints’

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has responded to a section of media reports that the newly refurbished one-way Luthuli Avenue has left prostitutes high and dry.

In a recent social media post, the county boss told off those raising the complaints saying “Nairobi is not Sodom and Gomorrah,” where commercial sex workers should be allowed to openly operate on the streets.

He maintained that Nairobi is a God-fearing city and no one should doubt that.

“Hao wengine wanao complain hapa kwa hii gazeti, wafanye biashara zao kwa ma lodgings and not openly kwa streets. Nairobi hapana Sodom na Gomorrah, we are a God fearing county,” Sonko wrote.

A local daily had reported that brothel owners along the street were complaining of a drop in business.

They noted that the drop was as a result of their customers being scared of being busted picking sex workers because of the less traffic in the now one-way street.

Nairobi County government partnered with UN-habitat to convert the road into a one-way street, a move aimed at decongesting the city.

Sonko also seized the moment to dismiss reports that his administration had spent Ksh24 million in the project.

“The county spent less than 10.4 million for the transformation of Luthuli Avenue and not 24 million as reported by some engineers and a section of the media. Also the @unitednations offered the technical and design support, ” he said.

