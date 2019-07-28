Liverpool Star Sadio Mané Inspects School He’s Building In Home Town Bambali (Photos)

Sadio Mané is a Liverpool hero but back at home in Senegal he is something more than that.

Fresh from guiding the Teranga Lions to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Mané once again proved he is a people’s champion, heading to his place of birth Bambali to inspect construction of a school, one of many projects he is funding.

Mané has also delivered a hospital and a mosque to his people as a give back initiative.

The winger, who is still on vacation after the continental campaign, is expected to rejoin Liverpool for preseason on 5th August 2019 ahead of the new season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu