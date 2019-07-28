Kenya Morans Settle For Silver After Losing To DR Congo in The AfroCan Championship

The Kenya basketball team the Morans had to settl for second best in Africa after losing to DR Congo in the final match.

The unexpected underdogs pushed Congo to the edge finishing on top during half time. However DR Congo came harder and fought to beat the Moran’s 61-82.

Kenya’s Tylor Ongwae and Bush Wamukota were selected to be among the top five allstars in Africa while Tylor was the tournaments top scorer.

Back at home in Kenya, the Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko in partnership with Madgoat TV and Kenya Basketball Federation hosted a watch party for the local fans.

He was in attendance and sat on edge as he for the first time in basketball history enjoyed the game with fan

The team arrives on Monday from Mali with crowds expected to throng the airport to support the Moran’s. The county has given the team a caravan from the airport to celebrate the stars.

