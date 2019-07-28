GSU Officer Gunned Down At Wilson Airport

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer was on Saturday shot dead at Wilson Airport.

The unknown assailants took away his two rifles after the incidence.

According to information from the Kenya Airport Police Unit, the officer was in the company of another when they were approached by two men in full police uniforms claiming to be police officers from GSU, at around 10 pm.

The ‘new police officers’ wanted assistance on a vehicle with a mechanical problem at Bypass, according to reports by the Star. They agreed but a two more men in jungle uniform joined them 200 meters away.

The assailant attacked the policemen instead and left on of them, Stephen Mukangi, seriously injured as his colleague managed to escape.

No arrests or recovery have been made so far as DCIO Lang’ata launches investigation.

