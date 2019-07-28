Governor Waititu’s Wife Susan Wangari Surrenders To EACC

Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u has surrendered to the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mrs Waititu followed the footsteps of her husband and surrendered at the Integrity Centre hours after he turned himself in over a Ksh588 million scandal.

Those already arrested include M/S Testimony Enterprises Limited Director Charles Mbuthia Chege and two county tender evaluation committee members Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabocho Kang’ethe.

Others wanted over the scandal include Waititu’s daughter Monica Njeri Ndung’u, M/S Testimony Enterprises Limited co-director Beth Wangeci, Chege’s wife and three other tender evaluation committee members, Zacharia Njenga Mbugua, Anselm Gachukia Wanjiku and Samuel Muigai Mugo.

Waititu had allegedly been on the run following the DPP’s order.

His lawyer Kipchumba Karori, however, said the governor had been “out of town since Friday evening” when news broke out he was wanted for prosecution.

EACC officials on Saturday said they raided all the residents of the governor but he was nowhere to be found.

They ordered Waititu, his wife and 5 others to turn themselves in.

On Friday, the DPP noted that the 12 suspects implicated in the scandal, are to be charged with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement and engaging in fraudulent practice.

“I find that the award of the contract for Ksh.588,198,328.20 in respect to tender No.CGK/RTPW&U/142/2017-2018- for the upgrading of various gravel roads to Bitumen surface in Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties was skewed in favour of M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd, and the county government officials were culpable,”the statement reads.

It adds: “The directors of M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd were close associates of Ferdinand Ndung’u Waititu Babayao, the Governor of Kiambu County. The total amount of Ksh.147,274,055.39 have so far been irregularly paid to Testimony Enterprises Ltd in relation to the subject tender.”

On May 23, the High Court in Kiambu approved Waititu’s application for anticipatory bail after the Governor was arrested by anti-graft detectives.

Kiambu Principal Magistrate Brian Khaemba, who issued the governor the controversial bail, was suspended by Chief Justice David Maraga for gross misconduct following an advice from the Judiciary Ombudsman.

