Governor Mike Sonko’s Advice To Couples Longing For Successful Marriages [Video]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday spared time to share his experience in marriage.

Using his union with First Lady Primrose Mbuvi as an example, the county boss urged couples to exercise humility and affectionate to each other to spice up their marriages.

Sonko shared a video of an apparent gentle Tanzanian woman talking with her husband on phone.

With respect and affection, the beauty is heard requesting Baba Neema to send some money for electricity tokens.

“Hallo Baba Neema, habari za asubuhi mme wangu? Umefika kazini salama? Okay , Mambo? Samahani, ebu niambie kwanza uko kwenye position tunanezanongea daddy? Okay asante. Lakini samahani sana nakusumbua. Kwanza nilisahahu kukuambia kwamba unit zimebaki chache , yea ndo maana nikaona acha nikupgie sasa ivi umeme umeisha mpenzi na mimi sina ata hela mme wangu wala singekusumbua, ” says the woman.

She adds, “Basi mpenzi naomba unitumie salio kidogo tu nitumie, alafu mimi mwenyewe nitanunua. Nisikuchose. Basi uwe na siku njema mungu akulinde, akutunze na akufanikishe katika kazi zako, tutaonana jioni daddy!”

Sonko went ahead to note that his 21-year-old marriage with the First Lady has been successful thanks to such conversations.

“This the reason why my marriage with the 1st lady of Nairobi has been so successful for the last 21 years, ” wrote Sonko on Instagram.

He, however, appealed to men to treat their wives right as such kind of respect is not just served, but earned.

“For your woman to give you this kind of treatment you must love her and give her the respect she deserves. Sio kupenda mipango za kando zaidi kushinda ma wives, No, No, just balance the equation and you will never have domestic issues in your marriage as we say ndoa nikuvumiliana, ” he said.

It was not the first time the governor was getting romantic.

In May, he excited netizens with pictures of himself and his wife Primrose as they shared a kiss.

In the images as shared, Sonko wore a black dungaree and a white t-shirt as his wife donned black jeans and a blue sweater.

He advised men to always ask for forgiveness from their significant others even when caught pants down.

“No matter what you are going through in your marriage, relationship or life just Love your babes, stick to her, stay together, vumilianeni. Ukimkosea sema baby pole, ukichelewa kufika home sema babes pole, akipata sms ya mpango wa kando mpe kipindree alafu mwambie babes pole, akikushika na dame/ chali mwambie babes nakupenda nisamehe.

Watu wengi huvunja relationship zao coz ya kushindwa kusema babes I’m sorry I love you forgive me,” he advised.

