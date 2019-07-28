Governor Ferdinand Waititu Surrenders To EACC

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has presented himself to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission headquarters, Nairobi, over Ksh588 million corruption scandal.

This comes two days after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of the governor, his wife Susan Wangari and 11 other suspects linked to irregular procurement for upgrading several roads in Kiambu County.

Waititu had allegedly been on the run following the DPP’s order.

His lawyer Kipchumba Karori, however, said the governor had been “out of town since Friday evening” when news broke out he was wanted for prosecution.

EACC officials on Saturday said they raided all the residents of the governor but he was nowhere to be found.

They ordered Waititu, his wife and 5 others to turn themselves in. However, reports indicate that Waititu’s wife Susan is still at large.

Detectives have since netted three people in connection to the scandal.

The three are Charles Chege Mbuthia-Director Testimony Enterprises Ltd, Joyce Ng’ina Musyoka-Evaluation Committee member, Kiambu County and Simon Kabocho Kang’ethe -Evaluation Committee member, Kiambu County.

They are currently held at the EACC police cells and are being processed for arraignment on Monday.

On Friday, the DPP noted that the 12 suspects implicated in the scandal, are to be charged with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement and engaging in fraudulent practice.

“I find that the award of the contract for Ksh.588,198,328.20 in respect to tender No.CGK/RTPW&U/142/2017-2018- for the upgrading of various gravel roads to Bitumen surface in Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties was skewed in favour of M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd, and the county government officials were culpable,”the statement reads.

It adds: “The directors of M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd were close associates of Ferdinand Ndung’u Waititu Babayao, the Governor of Kiambu County. The total amount of Ksh.147,274,055.39 have so far been irregularly paid to Testimony Enterprises Ltd in relation to the subject tender.”

Controversial anticipatory bail

On May 23, the High Court in Kiambu approved Waititu’s application for anticipatory bail after the Governor was arrested by anti-graft detectives.

Kiambu Principal Magistrate Brian Khaemba, who issued the governor the controversial bail, was suspended by Chief Justice David Maraga for gross misconduct following an advice from the Judiciary Ombudsman.

