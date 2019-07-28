Girl In Critical Condition After Man Dug Hole Into Her Bedroom, Defiled Her

A class eight pupil from Kagaa Village, Ol Kalou constituency in Nyandarua County is fighting for her life at JM Level Four Memorial Hospital after she was defiled by a man who also attempted to kill her.

According to reports, the man dug a hole under the wooden house to access the 14-year-old girl’s bedroom on Saturday night.

Nyandarua Health Chief Officer Dr Jorum Muraya told the press that the girl is in a critical condition, traumatized and cannot talk.

“Our staff is working to stabilize her condition. She is not in a good state,” said Dr Muraya.

The mother to the defiled girl woke up after she heard her daughter writhing in pain. She reportedly collapsed after seeing the state her daughter was in.

The incident was reported to the police. However, they are yet to apprehend the perpetrator.

Following the incident, irate residents staged protests condemning the incident.

They linked recent criminal cases to drug abuse in the area.

According to the locals, bhang is openly being sold with the knowledge of security officers whom they claimed are compromised by drug peddlers.

They divulged that the Sunday incident is not the first to be reported as several other girls have been defiled, some impregnated.

The recent case is that of a class seven girl from Kagaa Primary School who got pregnant after being defiled.

In 2016, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly defiled before being hacked to death by an assailant in their house.

The minor had reportedly returned home at about 6:30pm after fetching water when the incident took place.

The suspect, who had escaped, was however traced by irate residents and beaten to death and his body set ablaze.

