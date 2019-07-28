Chirau Ali Makwere Elected Wiper Party Chairman Following Fallout With Kibwana

The Wiper Democratic Party has elected former ambassador Chirau Ali Makwere as the acting chairman, months after fallout with Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Mr Makwere was Kenya’s ambassador to Tanzania before the 2017 general election, when he resigned to contest for the Kwale gubernatorial seat but failed.

In a National Executive Council retreat that was held at the Kenya School of Law in Karen, Nairobi, the party also elected Mrs Anne Kanyi as Acting National Vice-Chair. The election of the two will be ratified at a National Delegates Conference in a date yet to be communicated.

The party also said that it would embark on a mass membership registration exercise in the next one month.

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party also announced that it was opposed to the Punguza Mzigo constitution draft, “for lack of public participation”. The party termed the bill as poison offered in a golden chalice.

“Though it purports to offer a panacea to the high cost of running Government, it in fact claws back on the gains of the 2010 Constitution concerning equitable representation at both County and Constituency levels by drastically reducing the number of elected representatives. But, more worrisome is the fact that Punguza Mzigo takes away from women, the youth and people with disabilities their right to equitable representation,” Makwere said in a statement to newsrooms.

On matters corruption, the party urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to institute changes and reform in Treasury at the earliest, in order to bring stability in the economy as businesses are suffering immensely because of the slowdown in the economy.

“Wiper reiterates its support for Uhuru Kenyatta’s resolve in fighting corruption. We believe the President is on the right path in his war against graft. The party condemns all acts of corruption in counties and urges the DCI and DPP to move with speed to bring to book all persons who may have engaged in corruption in the counties,” added the statement.

