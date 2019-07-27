in ENTERTAINMENT

“Drunk” Zari Hassan Throws Tantrum During Miss Uganda Contest (Video)

189 Views

zari
Zari Hassan. [Courtesy]

Ugandan business woman Zari Hassan who was a judge at the Ms Uganda fashion show caused drama after she appeared drunk while announcing the winner.

Zari took the microphone and started calling out other women for not supporting each other. The ever composed Zari appeared jittery and confused as she spoke over the host Fabiola. The host tried to take over from Zari but the boss lady would have none of that.

Zari said that Fabiola was disrespecting her, she said she was pulling a stunt on her to see how she would react.

Fabiola tried to control Zari to no avail, she could be heard telling Zari that that was not the occasion for what she was saying.

Fabiola however apologised for Zari’s outburst.

The crowd became irate at Zari’s speech as well as the could be heard booing the socialite as she made her tipsy pronouncement.

Here is the video:

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Diego Costa Put Four Past Real Madrid, Get Sent Off As Altetico Run Riot
jaguar

Starehe MP Jaguar Reveals That He Has A Child In Tanzania