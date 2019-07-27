President Uhuru Negotiated For Importation Of One Million Tonnes Maize And Flour From Tanzania

Tanzania will supply Kenya with a million tonnes of maize and flour to curb a food shortage, her Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe told reporters.

According to the minister, at least 20,000 tons will be sold next month after a meeting with representatives from both countries.

Mr Bashe did not however disclose the prices of the bags of maize.

“We have generally agreed to supply them with one million tons of maize flour and grains throughout a year to help them end the prevailing food shortage,” Bashe said on Thursday.

This deal was negotiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his visit to President John Magufuli’s home.

Two weeks ago, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri denied claims of an artificial maize shortage in the country to necessitate importation.

According to Kiunjuri, the maize shortage was going to cause an increase in prices of maize and flour.

The prices, he warned could hit Sh150 in a month’s time.

Some three weeks ago the embattled CS clashed with Strategic Food Reserve Board Chairman Noah Wekesa over maize imports.

While the CS maintained that the country has a deficit of 19 million bags to be plugged through imports, Wekesa claimed only two million bags are required.

