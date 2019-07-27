in NEWS, POLITICS

“A Thief Is A Thief” Raila Says As He Tells Off Those Politicising War Against Graft

ODM leader Raila Odinga has told off those defending Arror and Kimwarer dam saga suspects.

Speaking in Marakwet on Saturday, the AU envoy asked leaders to stop politicizing the war against graft.

He also maintained that those mentioned in the Sh63 billion scandal should defend themselves in court.

“We should let the courts handle the cases and the truth will come out. Those found guilty will pay for their sins,” he said, adding that a thief is a thief inspite of their tribe.

He also hit out at Deputy President William Ruto who had earlier on stated that the country lost Sh7 billion.

The dams, Odinga said, should have brought development to the area instead, a few individuals pocketed the monies.

“The dams were to help provide water to residents but that could not be achieved because the money went to pockets of individuals”, said Odinga.

Area senator Kipchumba Murkomen said the Monday morning arrests of CS Treasury Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and others was a “charade.”

“I have looked at the charge sheets and I can tell you the entire thing is a charade,” the leader of majority in the Senate said.

According to the senator, the arrests witnessed on Monday were mere PR stunts as they are only aimed at satisfying short term political interests.

The suspects behind the Sh63 billion loss have since been released on bail.

