Police Officer Attached To Nyayo Police Post Arrested For Extorting Lang’ata Bar Owners

A police officer is being held at a station in Nairobi after he was said to have been extorting bar owners along Lang’ata Road.

The officer, Constable Cosmas Mwema fleeces the bar owners by collecting monies from them on a daily basis.

“Police Constable Cosmas Mwema of Nyayo Police Post was Yesterday arrested on allegations of extorting money from Bars and Wines & Spirit Shops in #Langata every Friday.

Any Bar operator who failed to give the money was threatened with immediate arrest,” DCI tweeted.

Speaking to a local blog, Nairobi police boss Phillip Ndilo said that the suspect will be arraigned on Monday as investigations continue.

This comes days after another officer, identified as Arimba Rioba was arrested for duping a National Treasury official of Sh200,000.

Rioba asked Mohammed Kiprim asap Cheboi for Sh300,000 on claims that he too was being investigated over the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

Another officer Oliver Tambo who worked with Rioba is also being looked for by the police.

