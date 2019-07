Starehe MP Jaguar Reveals That He Has A Child In Tanzania

There were rumours that Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar fathered Hamisa Mobetto’s son, Dylan.

The Tanzanian singer did however deny the claims noting that she has never met the lawmaker.

“I have never met Jaguar in my life, I have been to Kenya many times but I have never met him. I don’t know him. And so it surprises me when people claim that Jaguar is the father but fame comes at its price,” she said during a past interview.

Speaking in Kesses on Friday however, Jaguar revealed that he does in fact have a son in Tanzania.

He was addressing the alleged xenophobic comments made against foreigners.

“…mimi sikuwa na ubaya na mtu. Ni kwa sababau nikiangalia nchi yetu saa hii one of the biggest problems tuko nayo ni youth employment.

Sisi kama viongozi hatuwezi itikia vijana wetu wakipata skills watu wanatoka nje wanakuja kufanya zile kazi vijana wetu wanaeza fanya hapa.

Kuna watu walisema mimi ni mjinga lakini mimi nataka niseme leo hapa mimi sio mjinga na siogopi kusema yale maneno nilesema,” the Kigeugeu hitmaker said.

He further revealed that he has not seen his son for a while now.

“Mimi napenda watanzania sana hata niko na watoto huko Tanzania. Mimi siongei uwongo. Mimi niko na kijana Tanzania lakini kwa muda kidogo sijaweza kutembea,” he added.

Word also has it that Jaguar is dating Tanzanian songstress Lulu Diva.

In a past interview, he mentioned that Lulu is a lovable woman that any man would love to have.

