Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s Son Drowns In The US

The son of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son has died while trying to rescue a girl who was drowning.

According to reports by K24, Ademah, 35, reaching the lady from a swimming pool.

The lady was reportedly taken to hospital and was in stable condition.

Read: KNUT Woman Representative Jacinta Ndegwa Resigns Citing Frustrations From Sossion

His father confirmed the death of his son stating to that funeral plans we already underway. Adema is survived by his wife and two kids.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu