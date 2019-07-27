in NEWS, TECH

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s Son Drowns In The US

149 Views

The son of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son has died while trying to rescue a girl who was drowning.

According to reports by K24, Ademah, 35, reaching the lady from a swimming pool.

The lady was reportedly taken to hospital and was in stable condition.

His father confirmed the death of his son stating to that funeral plans we already underway. Adema is survived by his wife and two kids.

Written by Merxcine Cush

