Chess Player George Githui Found Dead At Home After Sharing Distress Message On Social Media

Renowned Kenyan chess player George Githui Wanjiku was on Friday found dead in his house.

The deceased on July 24 shared what seemed like a distress message on social media.

“It’s all f**king B***shit!!,” he wrote.

Chess Kenya shared the unfoŕtunate news on Facebook.

“It is with deep sorrow and pain that we inform you about the death of our beloved brother and most celebrated Arbiter George Githui today Friday 26th July 2019,” the post read.

Chess Kenya further noted that when his body was found, there was a burning jiko under his bed.

In 2018 he ran the Kenya National Youth Chess Championship at Kaimosi Girls Secondary School where he was the Chief Arbiter.

In 2014, Githui was sponsored by Kasparov Chess Foundation to Macau for FIDE training.

It is here that he attained his Fide Arbiter title.

