EACC Orders Governor Waititu, Wife Susan To Present Selves At Integrity Centre

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has ordered Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u and 5 others to turn themselves in.

According to the commission, 3 suspects are already in custody in connection with the Sh588 million graft.

According to a local daily, a manhunt for the county chief and the other suspects has been launched. This was after DPP Noordin Haji ordered for their arrest.

“Having independently reviewed the evidence in the inquiry file and the report, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges against the suspects,” Haji said on Friday night.

Others being sought by the police are Lucas Wahinya (chief officer roads, Kiambu County), and tender evaluation committee members Zakary Njenga Mbugua, Joyce Musyoka, Simon Kabocho, Anselm Gachukia, and Samuel Muigai.

Also on the list of persons of interest were Charles Chege, and Beth Wangeci, directors of Testimony Enterprises Ltd.

Upon arrest, they will be charged with conflict of interest, abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with the law on procurement, engaging in fraudulent practices, fraudulent acquisition of property, and money laundering.

