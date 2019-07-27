Diego Costa Put Four Past Real Madrid, Get Sent Off As Altetico Run Riot

Diego Costa scored four goals and was sent off as Atlético Madrid thrashed Real Madrid 7-3 in their International Champions Cup friendly in New Jersey.

Dani Carvajal was dismissed alongside Costa after a second-half melee as Zinedine Zidane’s pre-season problems intensified. Real were 5-0 down at half-time to their local rivals at the MetLife Stadium as Costa and new Atlético signing João Félix ran riot.

Zidane included new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in a strong starting line-up, but his side were behind in the first minute, Félix setting up Costa whose deflected shot beat Thibaut Courtois. Félix, signed from Benfica for £113m this summer, scored his first Atlético goal from close range seven minutes later.

Ángel Correa, brought on for the injured Álvaro Morata, volleyed a third before Costa got his second after Saúl pounced on a defensive error from Sergio Ramos. Isco conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time and Costa completed his hat-trick from the spot, while Luka Modric went off with a knee injury in a nightmare half for Real.

Atlético refused to ease off in the second half as Felix set up Costa to chip Keylor Navas and make it 6-0. Nacho pulled one back for Real Madrid before Costa and Carvajal saw red after an altercation in the 65th minute.

Vitolo restored Atlético’s six-goal lead with a spectacular solo run and finish after 70 minutes, and late consolation goals from Karim Benzema (penalty) and Javi Hernández Carrera did little to disguise the superiority of Diego Simeone’s side.

The heavy derby defeat follows defeat to Bayern Munich and a win on penalties over Arsenal in a turbulent US tour for Real Madrid that has been dominated by speculation over Gareth Bale’s future. The Welshman came on as a substitute amid reports he is close to agreeing to a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

