Woman Who Was Denied Treatment At KNH For Failing To Pay Ksh1950 Dies

A woman who was denied treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for failing to pay the medical fee of Ksh1950 has died.

Esther Wambui’s plight was highlighted following a video that went viral after she and her sister were turned away by the referral hospital for failing to pay the bill.

Ms Wambui was a cancer patient at the facility.

Award-winning investigative journalist John Allan Namu broke the news of her demise on Thursday via Twitter.

Captioning the viral video, Namu noted: “Esther, the lady standing silently in this video, passed away on the 15th of July this year. Her family has tried their best to raise money to have her body released to them for burial.”

Esther, the lady standing silently in this video, passed away on the 15th of July this year. Her family has tried their best to raise money to have her body released to them for burial. https://t.co/9Zbr3BKWjg — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) July 25, 2019

It is claimed that Wambui has left a huge hospital bill of Ksh200,000 to a family that has no ability to settle the bill.

During the incident in April, the deceased’s sister Gladys Mwihaki was captured emotionally wailing outside the facility.

At the time, Mwihaki, a mother of three, said that she could not afford Wambui’s cancer treatment because the money she earns from her day job of doing laundry was barely enough for her to feed her children.

It is reported that after the video went viral, well-wishers were able to intervene for Wambui to be admitted at the government hospital after two days.

