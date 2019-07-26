in NEWS

“Uncouth” NYS Officers Captured Forcing Young Couple To Kiss In Public (Video)

A group of uncivilized individuals believed to be National Youth Service (NYS) personnel has angered Kenyans after a video of them turning a young couple’s date into a nightmare emerged.

In the disturbing video, the individuals dressed in NYS attire are seen subjecting the couple to public humiliation, forcing them to kiss in their watch.

The man and woman featured in the video are seen being harassed to “indecently” hold each other.

 

The individuals tormenting the couple can be heard hurling orders to them as the video was being captured by seemingly one of them.

One of the officers tells the woman to affectionately cuddle her man while kissing him.

“Kaa hivi carry on, and that is the last chance, shika yeye vizuri, dara yeye,” are just some of the words the NYS officers are heard shouting.

The video has elicited anger from netizens with most of them expressing their disgust over the actions of the personnel.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

