Two Arrested With Over 400 Kgs of Bhang, 19 Motorvehicle Plates In Kayole

Police are holding two suspects arrested at Kamulu in Kayole Nairobi for drug trafficking.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two were nabbed on Thursday during a raid that saw police recover over 400 kilograms of bhang and 19 motor-vehicle number plates.

The suspects have been identified as James Oluoch, 30, and 45-year-old Isaac Odhiambo.

“The recoveries have been secured as exhibits and further investigations are ongoing,” DCI wrote on Twitter.

Read: 83 Arrested For Holding Bhang Party In Murang’a

TWO suspects of Trafficking in Narcotics were yesterday arrested by #Detectives at Kamulu in Kayole following a raid in their House that saw over 400Kgs of #Bhang & 19 Motorvehicle No. Plates recovered. Both suspects; James Oluoch (30 yrs) & Isaac Odhiambo (45 yrs) in custody. pic.twitter.com/ZNwl8raKGt — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 26, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu