Two Arrested With Over 400 Kgs of Bhang, 19 Motorvehicle Plates In Kayole

Police are holding two suspects arrested at Kamulu in Kayole Nairobi for drug trafficking.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two were nabbed on Thursday during a raid that saw police recover over 400 kilograms of bhang and 19 motor-vehicle number plates.

The suspects have been identified as James Oluoch, 30, and 45-year-old Isaac Odhiambo.

“The recoveries have been secured as exhibits and further investigations are ongoing,” DCI wrote on Twitter.

Wycliffe

