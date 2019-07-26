Knives Wielding Thugs Attack Arsenal’s Ozil and Kolasinac (Video)

Sead Kolasinac fought off knife-wielding thugs who tried to attack him and Mesut Ozil.

Bosnian Kolasinac took on the thugs with his bare hands after jumping out of Ozil’s car to challenge them in North London

Sead Kolasinac tried to fight off a knife-wielding man who attempted to attack him and Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil.

Unbelievable footage emerged on Thursday evening of Kolasinac stepping out of a car – believed to be Ozil’s – to fight with the individual holding a weapon.

He then engaged with another man who was wearing a helmet as Ozil drove off.

An Arsenal spokesman told Mirror Football: “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Ozil was chased by two men on mopeds along Golders Green Road, North London, in his black Mercedes G-Class SUV.

The German international reportedly fled on foot after Kolasinac had got out, diving into Turkish restaurant Likya.

A police statement said: “We were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm to reports of an attempted robbery. It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man.

Mesut Ozil’s car got jumped, Kolasinac jumped out and backed the beef. #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/CxsJeiCvxw — James (@smhjaames) July 25, 2019

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”

An onlooker told Mail Online: “It was totally mad and strange. His car was standing there empty in the middle of the road with its door hanging open. It is very distinctive, with gold trim.

“Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives. He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was.

“I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail. They didn’t take off their helmets and were all in black, wearing long-sleeved tops in this hot weather.”

Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan tweeted: “Incredible guts from Sead Kolasinac – looks like he took on the whole moped/knife gang.”

Ozil and Kolasinac recently returned to the UK with Arsenal following their pre-season tour to the US.

