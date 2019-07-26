Sossion To Lose KNUT Secretary General Position After Court Upheld His Deregistration

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) secretary-general Wilson Sossion is bound to lose his position as the union’s boss after the court upheld his deregistration.

According to the court, Sossion will lose his position since he was nominated to Parliament to push for ODM’s agendas.

He has been deregistered in January last year by the Teachers Service Commission. (TSC)

Read: KNUT Woman Representative Jacinta Ndegwa Resigns Citing Frustrations From Sossion

The TSC has initially drafted a letter to Sossion and KUPPET chairman Omboko Milemba, informing them that they were no longer teachers due to their political positions.

TSC chief Nancy Macharia noted: “The commission has decided to terminate your services as a teacher with effect from January 15, 2018. It has been noted that you were nominated as a Member of Parliament yet the Commission has not received your resignation or retirement letter.”

Sossion has been suspended following the TSC letter, he, however, hit back at the union’s officials.

He noted that the TSC-Ke organizing secretary Charles Mukhwaya had no powers to suspend him in August 2018.

Read also:

In his defense, Mukhwaya stated that National Executive Board held a meeting and reviewed administrative actions relating to gross misconduct by Sossion.

“Pursuant to the constitution of the Trade Unions Congress of Kenya, and your failure to respond to allegations of gross misconduct, the National Executive Board through a unanimous decision resolved to suspend you as secretary general with immediate effect,” Mukhwaya claimed in his letter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu