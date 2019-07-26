Singer Weezdom Eats Humble Pie, Apologises To Bahati Over Betrayal

Gospel singer Weezdom was on Thursday forced to eat a humble pie, apologising to EMB records President Bahati.

In a long post on Instagram, the Wabebe crooner regretted his past acts of betrayal to the man who helped him rise to stardom.

“Enyewe wasee I’ve been offline nikijifikiria sana na ata after @bahatikenya kunisamehea kuna vitu sijaweza mwambia Coz somehow I’m guilty. Lakini kuna vitu hazifichiki eg. Kama venye kenya yote imewitness akitoa #PeterBlessing from kazi ya security guard akajitolea akaenda hadi kwao home Taita Taveta na suddenly ndio huyu kijana amekuwa an overnight superstar #muchrespect. This has taken me while back vile bahati alinitoa mtaani nikiwa at a worse situation as a drug addict while I had lost hope in Music akanipea jina WEEZDOM, ” the post read in part.

According to the singer, despite Bahati introducing him to ‘who is who’ in the media corridors, he went ahead to tarnish his name using the very platforms.

“He literally introduced me to every media personality I know today Lakini ndio ujue binadamu ni binadamu hizo hizo radio station alinipeleka ndio nilienda interviews baadae nikamtukana. Mehn!” Weezdom wrote.

He confessed that it’s fame that ruined his then good relationship with his godfather in the music industry.

He called on Bahati to forgive him, and possibly welcome him back to EMB as things weren’t okay for him. Not even for Mr Seed or David Wonder who slammed Bahati’s record label on almost every platform they got.

“But as the scripture says….. God has used Peter to remind me a lot about being grateful and I strongly believe #EMB is my home. Enyewe bahati hii ni kitu ningekwambia personally lakini juu nilijiona nimekua Celeb.. nilikutusi kwa hii hii public na nimechoose ku apologize mbele yao. I know it’s not easy for a Man ku put Pride aside na ku accept mistake, But even with your young age I want to accept you are my Father in Gospel Music.

“There’s a reason why God used you to help me and so many others. And Now as a #ProdigalSon I request to come back home. Juu ata tukijifanya tuko poa kwa hii social media na akina wonder na seed. Things are not okey juu enyewe kuna blessing tulihata juu ya kufight ule mtu God alitumia kutuinua tukiwa chini. I’ll be waiting for you ukitoka show yako Eldoret tuongee face to face. To @PeterBlessingMusic its your time! My Prayer is may God lift you and as He lifts you Stay humble, ” he pleaded.

The singer left EMB records in 2017 after a bitter fallout.

He ditched Bahati’s label claiming that it was killing his career.

According to the singer, Bahati’s wife Diana Marua was messing things up at EMB, a move that hurt the business, especially on his side.

However, in April, the duo shelved their differences and now seems to be enjoying close ties.

