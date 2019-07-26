Controversial Nigerian Journo Cancels Trip To Kenya Over Security Threats

A Nigerian journalist sent micro-blogging site Twitter into a frenzy on Thursday after she cancelled her trip to Kenya.

Kemi Omololu Olunloyo said she was calling off her trip to Kenya’s capital for African Women in Media because of terrorism.

The journo who is not a stranger to controversy cited a recent Al-Shabaab attack in Mogadishu and other notable operations of the militia group in Kenya and Somalia as reasons why she could not set foot in Kenya.

Read:

“Kenyan fans, I will no longer be attending #AWiM19 African Women in Media due to a SECURITY THREAT as a result of the Al-Shabab bomb attack today in the Mogadishu Mayor’s office. I will not be in #Nairobi tomorrow. Al-Shabab terrorists often operate in Kenya #Dusit,” Ms Olunloyo wrote.

Kenyans on Twitter, otherwise known as KOT took to her page led by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to castigate the HNN Africa blogger.

Who’s this even? Kenyan fans? I’m sure she/he doesn’t even have one of these… pic.twitter.com/AoUXoYIUOq — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) July 26, 2019

When you use ignorance and stupidity to get fame! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂

Your country Naija has a High Commissioner in Nairobi who is an important person and very comfortable and at peace here, are you claiming to be importanter than the High Commissioner? — Fred Ndaga® (@fndaga) July 25, 2019

No wonder you were deported from Canada. pic.twitter.com/NXVWUDhXgm — Dan Riro (@Danfar_) July 25, 2019

We don't even care enough to learn how to pronounce your name let alone care that you exist. these delusions of grandeur are must be directly proportional to your lack of any basic common sense or trace of intelligence. calm down. pic.twitter.com/pxf6LGfSsf — Melisandre's Heisman (@aetheling_ke) July 26, 2019

The war of words almost pitted Kenya against Nigeria but some Nigerians fueled the on going social media feud noting that they too “are tired of her.”

Dear Kenyans, she's speaking for herself not for Nigerians. We're tired of her TBH. Finish her. — Light (@Hisroyaldopenex) July 26, 2019

Dear Kenyans, please calm down, we (Nigerians) don't even like her. — iLoveJesus🙂 (@Petitethelma) July 25, 2019

The journalist was in 2017 incarcerated for 11 weeks for publishing a defamatory letter from a churchgoer accusing a woman of using evil spirits to convince men to sleep with her.

She also claimed to have worked with CNN for close to 20 years in different capacities, a fact that was challenged by CNN Africa supervising producer in Nigeria Stephanie Busari.

“I have not seen any evidence of this work for CNN beyond a few rambling interviews for some of the shows in 2009. Please enlighten me @HNNAfrica on your 20 year history with CNN,” Busari wrote.

I have not seen any evidence of this work for CNN beyond a few rambling interviews for some of the shows in 2009. Please enlighten me @HNNAfrica on your 20 year history with CNN. https://t.co/HYlQ3f4c5y — Stephanie Busari (@StephanieBusari) July 21, 2019

While Kemi was quick to cancel her plans due to an attack that happened on January 15, 2019 where suspected al Shabab gunmen killed 21 people, she forgot to mention that at least 1,200 people died in 2018.

Some other 200,000 people were displaced in the northeast during the same year, according to the Human Rights Watch.

