CHAN: Sebastien Migné Names Harambee Stars’ Final Squad For Tanzania

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné has named the final squad set to jet out to Dar es Salaam for the first leg of their Africa Nations Championships Qualifier against Tanzania.

Johnstone Omurwa, who was called up to the team in midweek, has made it to the final squad, as has Wazito’s Musa Masika, who will be looking forward to making his senior debut.

Dennis Odhiambo, meanwhile, has been named captain.

Read:

The team jets out to Tanzania on Saturday ahead of the first leg set to be played on Sunday, July 28, 2019. The return leg has been slated for Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Nairobi.

Final Chan Squad

Goalkeepers

James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Read Also:

Midfielders

Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka) ©, Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Musa Masika (Wazito), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Cliffton Miheso (Kenya Police), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks)

Forwards

Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu