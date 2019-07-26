“Death Has Robbed Us Of An Astute Legislator,” Leaders Mourn Ken Okoth

Condolences from Kenyans from all walks of life continue to trickle in following the death of Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth.

The legislator succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday evening at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led the nation in mourning the legislator.

A statement from State House described Okoth as an astute member of Parliament.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the death of Kibra MP Hon.Ken Okoth. Death has robbed us of an astute legislator. May God comfort his family, friends & indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning,” President Kenyatta said.

Read: Kibra MP Ken Okoth Passes On At Nairobi Hospital

DP Ruto described Okoth as an enthusiastic, energetic, distinguished and public-spirited leader, who served his constituents with dedication and selflessness.

Okoth had a dogged personality, tenacity that elevated him among his peers and gave him an invincible aura. His battle with cancer exemplified his bravery, endurance and strength in adversity. Condolences to his family, friends and the people of Kibra. Rest In Peace. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 26, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing on of Kibra MP Ken Okoth. Okoth was an enthusiastic, energetic, distinguished and public-spirited leader, who served his constituents with dedication and selflessness. He worked tirelessly to better the lives of others and championed welfare of all. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 26, 2019

On his part, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, admired the braveness with which Okoth battled cancer at the same time serving his constituents.

I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our MP Hon. @okothkenneth. Ken battled Cancer with unique bravery while serving his voters to the last minutes of his life. May God grant peace and strength to his family and may he Rest In Peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 26, 2019

According to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilozo Junior, Okoth was not a conformist or an apologist, he was a wise man who tackled challenges with courage.

Ken Okoth was in a class of his own in so many ways. He was not a comfomist or an apologist. He was brave to share his health status &came back home for one last public function looking so frail. He suffered bravely. Go well bro. Kenya will miss your wit . 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) July 26, 2019

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said Okoth’s battle with cancer has been a real encouragement to people living with cancer.

In a statement, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi admired Okoth’s zeal to serve his people despite battling cancer at hospital.

“Despite the burden of fighting cancer, Ken remained focused working for the people he represented. This fidelity to servant leadership made him stand tall among his peers in the National Assembly. On behalf of myself and family, I join his family, people of Kibra and the country in mourning the loss,” he said.

Read Also: Watch Ken Okoth Thrill Kenyans As He Sings A Bongo Classic (Video)

Okoth was elected as Kibra MP in March 2013. He was re-elected for a second term in the 2017 general elections, a position he held until his death.

The Starehe Boys Allumini leaves behind a legacy at Mbagathi High School. The state of art school was built from scratch using Constituency Development Funds (CDF) from Kibra in 2018.

The MP, who died aged 41 years, will also be remembered for proposing the discrimination of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

He is survived by a wife and children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu