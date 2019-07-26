KPC Executives Likely To Face Charges Over Illegal Design Changes On Leaky Oil Line

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has written a letter to the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) demanding explanation on why the company and its executive dropped plans of leak sensors on the Mombasa-Nairobi oil line.

Epra now demands an explanation why the executive should not face punishment over the 450km Ksh48 billion pipeline for illegal design changes, that saw sensors excluded from the line.

The line has been experiencing several leakages which take weeks to find out and repair, the biggest being at Kiboko, Makueni County where at least 551,000 litres of fuel valued at Ksh63 million was lost.

“Epra wrote to KPC on July 1 to show cause why stiff penalties should not be imposed on the company for failure to institute appropriate environment, health or safety control measures, an offence stipulated under Section 99(1)(b) as read with Section 99(1)(ii) of the Petroleum Act, 2019,” said Epra director general Pavel Oimeke.

Senators have directed that Epra should recommend to DCI the prosecution of four KPC general managers in charge of infrastructure who oversaw the construction of the line. Senators also want KPC’s local and foreign contractors and the main contractor, Zakheem International prosecuted.

The suspects are thought to have pocketed the amount meant for the sensors, which was in the original design of the pipeline.

