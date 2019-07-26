KPL: K’Ogalo Add Ivorian Firepower Gislein Yikpe Gnamian To Their Squad

Eighteen-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have added firepower to their attack ahead of the 2018/2019 season by roping in Ivorian hit man Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.

The twenty three-year-old who featured for Sporting Club Gagnoa in the Ivory Coast top-flight division is deemed a like for like replacement for Jacques Tuyisenge who transferred to Angolan outfit Petro Atletico at the close of last season.

Gnamian will vie for places with Nicholas Kipkirui, Dennis Oalo, Dickson Ambundo and other forwards in the squad when K’Ogalo launch their hunt for a 19th league crown and a place in the coveted CAF Champions league group stages next month.

Read:

Gor Mahia open their campaign against Aigle Noir of Burundi and Gnamian who has started training with his new teammates is expected to play an integral role.

Gnamian scored five goals for SC Gagnoa having featured for half season in the fourteen-team league. In 2017-2018 season he scored nine goals for Hafia fc in Guinea’s Ligue 1. He had featured for Ready JCAT in the 2016-2017 season where he netted seven times.

The forward earned pre-selection in a competitive Ivory Coast national Under 18 team during his teenage days and managed to break into the squad.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu