Kenya Morans Cruise Past Morocco To Get To The AfroCan Finals

Kenya National team,The Moran’s had an easy semi fina match cruising past Morocco handing them a 96-66 beating.

Soldier Eric Mutoro showed the North African team who was the boss as he scored 29points to confirm the teams spot in the finals.

So far Kenya has had a phenomenal performance and in the championship.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed congratulated the team and promised to support basketball going forward.

The Morans await the outcome between Angola and DRC Congo to know who they face in the final.

