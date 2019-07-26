Kibra MP Ken Okoth Passes On At Nairobi Hospital

Kibra MP Ken Okoth has died.

The legislator passed on at Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted last night.

Okoth, the family says was on life support as his condition worsened.He was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer with metastases to the liver.

For over a year, the MP was being treated for ulcers and bacterial infections, and at times being given stress management pills. By the time he was diagnosed, the cancer had grown to stage four.

The legislator loved music and recently warmed hearts after he sang a few words from Roho Yangu, a song by the celebrated Tanzanian crooner Rich Mavoko.

The Kibra MP loved his wife and recently urged Kenyan men to take care of his wives. he appreciated his wife for standing by his side during the period when he was ailing.

“Last night, Kibra MP Ken Okoth told us something worth mulling over.”Guys, take care of your wives. You may have a lot of money for treatment but nothing equals a woman who stands by you in your moment of illness”,” posted Gori.

In 2018, the second-time legislator surprised Kenyans when he constructed a state of the art high school from scratch called Mbagathi Girls High School.

He will also be remembered for proposing that the growth and use of marijuana is decriminalised and amnesty measures instituted for the removal of criminal records against citizens with prior convictions of marijuana use.

