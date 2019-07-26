in NEWS

Kibra MP Ken Okoth Admitted At Nairobi Hospital’s ICU

149 Views

ken okoth
/Courtesy

Kibra MP Ken Okoth has been rushed to the Nairobi Hospital.

Sources privy to the details indicate that the second time legislator is at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). He was rushed there last night.

Okoth jetted back into the country two weeks ago and attended a Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School. This was his first public appearance after leaving for France where he was receiving treatment for colorectal cancer.

Read: Kenyans Wish Kibra MP Ken Okoth Well As He Continues Battle With Cancer

The lawmaker had earlier on indicated that the chemo drugs were “brutal on his skin and immune system.”

“Napambana na hali yangu (I’m managing my condition) and we shall overcome,” Okoth told a concerned Kenyan identified as Benjie Wambui.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

KPC Executives Likely To Face Charges Over Illegal Design Changes On Leaky Oil Line

“Uncouth” NYS Officers Captured Forcing Young Couple To Kiss In Public (Video)