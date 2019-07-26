Kibra MP Ken Okoth Admitted At Nairobi Hospital’s ICU

Kibra MP Ken Okoth has been rushed to the Nairobi Hospital.

Sources privy to the details indicate that the second time legislator is at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). He was rushed there last night.

Okoth jetted back into the country two weeks ago and attended a Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School. This was his first public appearance after leaving for France where he was receiving treatment for colorectal cancer.

The lawmaker had earlier on indicated that the chemo drugs were “brutal on his skin and immune system.”

“Napambana na hali yangu (I’m managing my condition) and we shall overcome,” Okoth told a concerned Kenyan identified as Benjie Wambui.

