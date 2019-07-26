Otile Brown’s Signed Artist, Jovial Dumps Him Days After He Gifted Her New Ride

Otile Brown’s signed artist Jovial has affirmed that she has left his newly launched record label, Just In Love Music.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the Amor singer noted that she left the record label claiming that she could not stand Otile’s “controlling nature.”

Consequently, their relationship deteriorated in recent days to an extent that Jovial chose to walk out of the label.

The sultry Mombasa songbird, who was recently gifted a Mazda Demio, stated: “That’s true I have left the label after a misunderstanding with Otile over some issues I felt weren’t right. But we are still cool with each other.”

However, Jovial added that the two are still good friends despite her leaving the label.

In the past month, the two artists released two singles of their collabos that have since amassed more than 750,000 views on YouTube.

Jovial was Otile’s first signing in his record label.

Singer Otile Brown is yet to comment on the matter.

