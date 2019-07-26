Jeff Koinange To Rename Library Facility At Mbagathi Girls In Honour Of Late Ken Okoth

Popular Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange will rename a library facility at Mbagathi Girls to Ken Okoth Library in honour of the late legislator.

Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday evening at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) weeks after jetting into the country from Paris, France, where he was receiving treatment.

In his tribute on Twitter, Koinange revealed that together with the legislator they were about to launch the library named “Jeff Koinange Library” at state of the art school which was built from scratch using Constituency Development Funds (CDF) from Kibra constituency. It was launched on February 16, 2018.

He, however, noted that the death of Okoth had touched him and informed the decision to honour him with the educational facility.

“A very SAD day…Ken Okoth was a GREAT man..A FIGHTER…A great LEADER…We were just about to LAUNCH the “Jeff Koinange LIBRARY ” at Mbagathi Girls in Kibra…In HONOR of Ken, I will rename it “KEN OKOTH LIBRARY”…Rest in Peace Bro..Till we MEET, ” Koinange wrote.

He also shared a video of himself alongside the late legislator, as they toured the library that was still under construction on November 16, 2017.

Koinange, who recently lost his close friend late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore to cancer, joins a list of Kenyans who have paid their tributes to the late MP.

A statement from State House described Okoth as an astute member of Parliament.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the death of Kibra MP Hon.Ken Okoth. Death has robbed us of an astute legislator. May God comfort his family, friends & indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning,” President Kenyatta said.

DP Ruto described Okoth as an enthusiastic, energetic, distinguished and public-spirited leader, who served his constituents with dedication and selflessness.

On his part, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, admired the braveness with which Okoth battled cancer at the same time serving his constituents.

According to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilozo Junior, Okoth was not a conformist or an apologist, he was a wise man who tackled challenges with courage.

