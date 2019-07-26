Jaguar Allegedly Engaged To Tanzanian Songstress Lulu Diva (Photo)

Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua alias Jaguar is apparently engaged to Tanzanian songstress Lulu Abass or popularly known as Lulu Diva.

In a post shared on Snapchat, Lulu flaunted a diamond ring on her wedding finger which many speculate came from Jaguar.

The alleged love birds have apparently been vacationing in Dubai for the past couple of days.

Speaking to Ijumaa Wikienda, the songbird said that she and the Kenyan lawmaker have been seeing each other for four months.

The relationship, she said, could lead to marriage.

“I am in love with Jaguar. I do not care what he allegedly said about Tanzanians living and working in Nairobi. If anything, those alleged remarks are not, in any way, related to our love life,” she said.

On Jaguar’s part, Lulu is a lovable person that any man would love to have.

“Lulu Diva is a pretty woman, who most men, if not all, would love to have. She is also lovable. My relationship with her shows that contrary to the now-popular belief that I dislike Tanzanians, I actually do appreciate them to the extent of entangling with one of them,” the Kigeugeu hitmaker told K24 Digital.

